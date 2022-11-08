"I don't want to sink the club" - Inside details of Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit and Joan Laporta's role explained 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly backed out of the deal to renew Lionel Messi's contract. The Argentine left the club on a free transfer and moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last year.

Journalist Guillem Balague, in his new book 'MESSI', has revealed the buildup to the football great's exit from Barcelona. The journalist claims Laporta decided not to risk the club's finances by renewing the contract of the current PSG star.

In the book, Balague claims the first piece of communication came from Barça vice-president Rafa Yuste. He informed Jorge Messi, father & agent of Lionel, that the club would not be going ahead with the new contract offer.

He was quoted saying via Barca Universal:

"Laporta isn't interested [in renewing Lionel Messi's deal] anymore."

When pushed by Jorge for an explanation, Laporta reportedly hit back with a stern reply. He confirmed that the new contract was set to be rescinded and said:

"I don't want to do this anymore. It's over. I'm not risking the club."

When pushed for a face-to-face meeting, Laporta replied:

"I've thought it through. I'm not doing it. I don't want to sink the club."

Joan Laporta keen on bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona.

Barcelona are now working to get Lionel Messi back to the club. Laporta has confirmed the plans are in motion but is waiting for the Argentine to make a decision on his future before making a move.

He told CBS Sports:

"As I have said, we have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have [Lionel] Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

When asked if the club will be holding talks soon, Laporta added:

"I am telling you this is a wish we have and I hope we can convert it to reality. We have a strategy to get him back to Barcelona. Barça loves Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him, too. I will do my best."

However, when asked if the Argentine will have to take a pay-cut, the Barcelona president replied:

"We will see. Now is not the best moment to talk about this because he's a PSG player and has one more year on his contract and we must respect this."

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will be taking a decision on his future after the World Cup.

