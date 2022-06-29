"I don't want to stay" - 26-year-old Arsenal player says there is no 'chance' he will play for the Gunners next season

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has made it clear that he does not wish to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder spent the 2021-22 season on loan at ACF Fiorentina. Despite there being some talk of Torreira returning to Italy on a permanent move, his Fiorentina transfer fell through earlier in the summer.

Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina, deal set to be completed. Details confirmed: €1.5m loan fee, €15m buy option. Green light from Arsenal and medical pending. Torreira prefers Fiorentina move over Eintracht Frankfurt.

In a conversation with El Telegrafo (as reported by the Daily Cannon), Torreira was asked about his chances of staying at Arsenal next season.

The defensive midfielder provided a firm reply, saying:

“Chances? None. From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.”

Torreira had a productive season at Fiorentina, scoring five goals and laying out two assists in 35 appearances. However, it has since been made clear that he will not be returning to the Serie A outfit.

When asked about other possible destinations, he said:

“We are having conversations with many teams, but my representative is in charge of that, today I am enjoying my vacation. It was a long year with a lot of competition, and it was exhausting; I want to relax with my family. What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn’t happen for various reasons, so we’ll look for a new direction.”

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira may head out of Europe

The Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a move to South American club Boca Juniors. However, Torreira feels that his price tag may prove to be a stumbling block in the deal.

“Boca is very difficult,” Torreira said. “It was difficult when my mom passed and I really wanted to go there, then I had a very good season and I have one year left on my contract with Arsenal.”

He added:

“Any team that wants me has to buy out my contract, which today is worth approximately €15 million, so that’s why I see it as difficult (for Boca), although I never lose hope; I feel a lot of love for that club and at some point, I would like to play there.”

Torreira has played 89 times for Arsenal, scoring four goals and providing six assists. He has lifted the FA Cup and FA Community Shield during his time at the Emirates.

