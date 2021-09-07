"I want you to stay here" - Manchester United star ready to 'trust' Solskjaer's message

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has revealed why he decided to stay at Old Trafford this summer. The Dutchman was being heavily linked with a move away from the club but chose to continue with the English giants.

van de Beek struggled to break into Manchester United's starting line-up for the Premier League last season. The former Ajax star was often used in cup competitions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Most fans and pundits believe the 24-year-old midfielder was treated harshly by Solskjaer last season. Manchester United spent £35 million on Donny van de Beek despite having no real need for a central midfielder in the summer of 2020.

Van de Beek was unable to displace the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in Manchester United's starting XI. He is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Red Devils this season. This led many to believe van de Beek could seek a move away from the club on transfer deadline day.

The Dutchman has, however, revealed why he decided to stay with Manchester United this summer. van de Beek's decision came despite him making just 19 Premier League appearances for the club last season, most of which were as a second-half substitute.

"Solskjaer told me, ' I want you to stay here.' I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me, I just need to work hard and I hope I can show the people, one day, what I can do," Van de Beek told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast.

Donny van de Beek was made to play in a number of positions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. However, he was never given the chance to play in his preferred position in attacking midfield.

The 24-year-old was one of the most promising attacking midfielders in Europe during his time with Ajax. But van de Beek has not been given the chance to play that role at Manchester United due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes.

The return of Jesse Lingard to Manchester United could diminish Donny van de Beek's playing time even further

Donny van de Beek in action for Manchester United during the 2020-21 Premier League season

Jesse Lingard scored nine goals in just 16 Premier League appearances while on loan with the Hammers in the second half of last season. A much-needed spell away from Manchester has helped Lingard rejuvenate his career. Despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, Solskjaer was desperate to keep hold of Jesse Lingard for the ongoing season.

The England international boasts a tremendous work-rate, speed and eye for goal. All of these qualities make him the perfect replacement for Fernandes in Manchester United's starting line-up when necessary. This could mean van de Beek's playing time could be even more limited in the ongoing season.

