“I want to stay but it’s not just my decision" - On-loan Arsenal star expresses desire to join current club Sevilla on permanent deal

Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga, who's currently on loan at Sevilla, mentioned that he would like to stay with the LaLiga outfit on a permanent basis. The 25-year-old has spent a couple of seasons on loan from the Gunners since 2023.

Lokonga joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in July 2021 and made his senior team debut the following month against Brentford in the Premier League. He has made 39 appearances for Arsenal so far. He spent the latter half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Crystal Palace before spending last season on loan at Luton Town.

The Belgian is currently a loanee at Sevilla where he has contributed two assists in 16 appearances across competitions. In an interview with Mucho Deporte, Albert Sambi Lokonga hinted at his intention of staying in Sevilla permanently, saying (via Sport Witness):

"I feel very good. I’m growing. I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good. I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year."

Lokonga's contract with Sevilla reportedly includes an option to make the deal permanent. However, their difficult financial situation may not allow the same.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expresses disappointment over lack of January signings

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunner's League Cup clash against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment in the Gunners not making any new signings in the winter transfer window. The Arsenal boss said (via BBC):

"We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can make an impact. With players injured, we've been impacted and we haven't achieved it."

"We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well. I think that we were. It's in the profile, a player that we believe can make us much better. Financially, there are a lot of ways, a lot of things that we must stay in the lane that has taken us this far and from there try to improve."

While the Gunners did not make any new signings, they let go of two defenders and one attacker during the winter transfer window. Ayden Heaven joined Manchester United, Josh Robinson joined Wigan Athletic, and Brazilian forward Marquinhos moved to Cruzeiro on loan until the end of the season.

