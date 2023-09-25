"I want to stay with Liverpool, but the club needs to show they want me as well" - What Mohamed Salah told his agent before signing new contract 

A Harvard Business School study has released details on Mohamed Salah and Ramy Abbas' conversation before the player signed a new deal with Liverpool.

The Egyptian superstar entered the final year of his contract in the summer of 2022 and was contemplating staying at the club. Harvard Business School were close to the conversations involved in the contract negotiation and have since published their key findings.

Salah even posted the statements on his X account on Sunday (24 September), which shed light on the talks that took place between the club and the player. Abbas, who is Salah's lawyer and agent, contacted the winger in June 2022 and said (h/t Daily Mail):

"I am starting to fear that we may not be able to come to an agreement on a new contract, Mohamed - their latest offer is still very far from what we want."

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward was also quoted as saying:

"I want to stay with Liverpool. But the club needs to show they want me as well."

That they did, making Salah the highest-paid player in the history of the club. He signed a three-year deal which sees him earning around £400,000 per week in wages.

Salah's importance to Liverpool cannot be overstated. He has finished as their top scorer across competitions in every season since his £35 million transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Mohamed Salah continues fine form in Liverpool's win against West Ham

Mohamed Salah was on target once again as Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday (24 September).

Salah won and converted a penalty in the 16th minute before Jarrod Bowen equalized before halftime. After the break, goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota sealed the Reds' fifth win in six league games this term, taking them to second in the table.

Liverpool are unbeaten across competitions during this campaign and Salah has played a big role in that run. He has racked up four goals and as many assists in seven games across competitions.

The 31-year-old has registered a goal involvement in his last 12 Premier League games. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota's addition in recent seasons has taken some of the burden off his shoulders.

However, the Egypt captain continues to be an untouchable part of Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. It remains to be seen if he will be risked in Liverpool's EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on 27 September, given that they play Tottenham Hotspur three days later.