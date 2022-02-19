"I want to be there" - Sergio Aguero confirms talks with Argentina over World Cup role

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed talks with Argentina over a World Cup role with his nation.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City striker retired back in December 2021 after being diagnosed with cardiac arrythmia. He had moved to the La Liga giants from City in the summer of 2021 but did not manage to play too many games for them.

Aguero, 33, is looking to the future and is keen on a role at the World Cup with Argentina. He has now confirmed that talks are underway for him to join the La Albiceleste coaching staff.

He told Argentinian outlet Radio1 (via Mirror):

"I'm going to the World Cup in Qatar. We are going to have a meeting this week. I want to be there. The idea is for me to be incorporated into the coaching staff, I spoke with (manager Lionel) Scaloni and (president Claudio) Tapia."

The former City forward's experience could be vital for Argentina, having recorded 41 goals in 101 international appearances. He also has an abundance of accomplishments at club level to his name.

The former Atletico striker is a five-time Premier League winner and a UEFA Europa League winner. He came agonizingly close to winning the UEFA Champions League in his final appearance for Manchester City last season. However, they lost the final to Chelsea.

Can Aguero help Argentina win the World Cup?

Argentina won the Copa America last year.

Argentina have already sealed their place in the Qatar World Cup in the winter and are being touted as a potential dark horse to win the tournament.

Lionel Messi, 33, will likely be captaining the side in his final World Cup. There will be an emphasis on trying to end his illustrious career with a World Cup to his name.

He came close to winning the tournament back in 2014. However, the Argentine's team lost to Germany in the final.

Aguero is all too familiar with the feeling of coming close to winning top prizes as well.

He will be eager to ensure the Argentina national team don't make the mistakes that City made in terms of coming off the boil in highly important moments.

The potential that Aguero has in terms of helping the youth will be hugely beneficial for the national team.

City Xtra @City_Xtra @TNTSportsAR



Sergio Aguero watching and reacting to #ManCity ’s Julian Alvarez is exactly the sort of content you needed to see today! 🥰 Sergio Aguero watching and reacting to #ManCity’s Julian Alvarez is exactly the sort of content you needed to see today! 🥰🇦🇷 @TNTSportsAR https://t.co/esEEBGwOxU

The former Independiente man will be looking to give sound advice to young striker Julian Alvarez in particular. Alvarez joined Manchester City in January 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy