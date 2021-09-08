"I want to be in the top three" - Memphis Depay reacts after drawing level with Johan Cruyff in the top 10 scorers of all time list for Netherlands

Memphis Depay has written his name among the top 10 scorers of all time for the Netherlands. The Barcelona attacker reached the feat following another prolific performance against Turkey on Tuesday.

Reacting to reaching the milestone, Memphis Depay remarked:

"I'm happy, but I expect more from myself. People think that I'm always floating and that everything is going well."

Memphis Depay has scored his first hattrick for Netherlands tonight.



What a player! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8cs3BBOYlb — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) September 7, 2021

"I'm important and threatening, I always will be, whatever happens. I thought it was a great evening with a great atmosphere, I hope everyone enjoyed it," Depay added.

The Barcelona star hailed Cruyff and Lenstra, while highlighting his own desire to keep adding to his goal tally.

"[Cruyff and Lenstra] are two legends, you can't compare them to anyone. They have done so many defining things and put the Netherlands on the map," he said.

"For me it's great that I keep scoring goals and that we win. I strive for more. I want to be in the top three of the top scorers list," Depay signed off.

Memphis Depay's hat-trick takes him level with the legendary Johan Cruyff on 3️⃣3️⃣ goals for the Netherlands 👑 pic.twitter.com/JDdistaUnA — Goal (@goal) September 7, 2021

The Netherlands earned a satisfying 6-1 victory against Turkey in their World Cup qualifier clash on Tuesday. Memphis Depay put up a spectacular display in the encounter, scoring his first hat-trick at international level.

With that effort, the Barcelona winger has raised his tally to 33 goals for the Oranje. That means he's now the eighth joint all-time scorer for his nation, tied with Johan Cruyff and Abe Lenstra. Considering the winger's recent level of performance and the fact that he still has plenty of time, he will soon surpass the duo and move higher on the list.

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Olympic Lyon this summer

Memphis Depay firing on all cylinders for club and country

Memphis Depay continues to move on an upward trajectory, with brilliant performances at club and international levels. The attacker has been one of the top performers in the Netherlands team in recent months, scoring 14 times in his last 14 games.

He's also been a huge force to reckon with at Barcelona following his switch to the Catalan capital this summer. So far, Memphis Depay has represented the Blaugrana in three official matches, with a record of two goals and one assist to his name.

