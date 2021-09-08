The Netherlands 6-1 Turkey: Player ratings as Memphis Depay hat-trick tops breathtaking Oranje performance | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Netherlands crushed a hapless 10-man Turkey 6-1 in Amsterdam in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash.

A hat-trick from in-form striker Memphis Depay, coupled with goals from Davy Klaassen, Guus Til and Donyell Malon, wrapped up a fine performance from Oranje.

Cengiz Under pulled a consolation goal back for the Crescent Stars in stoppage-time. Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu was sent off in the first-half for two bookable offenses.

Out to avenge their 4-2 first-leg defeat, the hosts wasted no time in making their intentions clear. They went 1-0 up inside the opening 60 seconds of the match through Klaassen.

Depay, who's been in breathtaking form since the start of the new season, put the game beyond doubt with a treble.

However, young guns Til and Malen came off the bench to add gloss to the scoreline.

Turkey had no chance after Soyuncu's red card but this was a total capitulation. Under saved some face with a late goal but it was one of the least celebrated you'll see this year.

Here are the player ratings for The Netherlands:

Justin Bijlow - 7/10

He kept Under out in the 54th minute although the Turkish striker redeemed himself with a stoppage-time goal. But it was a decent performance nonetheless, with minimal challenges.

David Dumfries - 7/10

A big menace down the left-flank, Turkey tried all the tricks in the book to stop him but to no avail. The youngster was simply on fire tonight, strong on the ball, solid in the air, and made a few long balls too.

The Inter Milan star was a rock at the back, blocking two shots and keeping Burak Yilmaz in check all night. He read the game nicely too, making three clearances.

The Netherlands' towering centre-back was completely eclipsed by his side's attacking might. But he deserves credit for a good defensive performance.

Daley Blind - 7/10

A strong attacking presence laying a few good crosses and one immaculate throughball for Depay in a moment of fine chance-creation.

Giorginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

He was roughed up a few times early on before roughhousing Calhanoglu which saw him go into the referee's books. The new PSG man is now suspended from October's Latvia clash. A decent performance otherwise.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

The Netherlands playmaker had an uncharacteristically off day, struggling to weave his creative wizardry. Though his passing was excellent (96% completion rate). Yet, he was taken off at the break.

Davy Klaassen - 8.5/10

He opened the account for The Netherlands just 54 seconds into the game and then followed it up with a beautiful assist for Depay. He's finally getting into his groove.

54 – Davy Klaassen’s opener after 54 seconds was the fastest goal for @OnsOranje since Memphis Depay netted after 50 seconds against Belarus in March 2019. Quickfire. pic.twitter.com/aas2crj9gT — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 7, 2021

The winger oozed flair and panache in his attacking plays, creating a number of good chances for his side. Also, his passing was excellent.

Memphis Depay - 10/10

Depay stole the show with arguably his finest performance for The Netherlands. The hero of the night with a hat-trick and an assist. Clutch.

33 – Memphis Depay has scored his first hat-trick for the Netherlands and has equalled Johan Cruyff and Abe Lenstra as joint 8th top goalscorer for @OnsOranje. Elite. #NEDTUR pic.twitter.com/eG1AvWnLtz — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 7, 2021

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

While the rest of The Netherlands fired at all cylinders, Bergwijn failed to fire at any. The winger was marginalized for the whole game and offered precious little in the way of attack.

Substitutes

He took out the entire Turkish defense with one wonderfully direct pass for Til that led to their fifth goal.

Donyell Malen - 8/10

He fired a good chance just wide off the post but gained redemption later. He fired home in the 90th minute to wrap up the proceedings for The Netherlands.

Guus Til - 8/10

Another excellent cameo off the bench as Til created three chances and even got on the scoresheet late on.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

He looked set to join the party late on with a strike from distance but Cakir made a comfortable save.

Devyne Rensch - 7/10

The 18-year-old Ajax starlet assisted Malen's goal on his international debut for The Netherlands.

