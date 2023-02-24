“I want to win everything possible here" - Arsenal star William Saliba details his goals and ambitions with the London club

Arsenal star William Saliba has revealed the goals he wants to achieve at the Emirates Stadium. The Frenchman expressed his desire to win every possible title with the Gunners, including the Premier League, which they are in pole position to win this season.

Saliba said (via the club's official website):

“I want to win everything possible here and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title. We all want to win the Premier League, and I’ve never won a trophy so that’s why I work every day. But we know we have 15 games left and it’s not going to be easy. We have to focus and never give up because the Premier League is hard.”

Arsenal have had one of their best campaigns in the English top tier in quite some time. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit atop the league table, a position they have held for the majority of the 2022-23 season. Arsenal are two points ahead of their biggest rivals in the title race, English champions Manchester City. The Gunners also have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Saliba has played an instrumental role in Arteta's outfit and has been a pillar at the back. The French international has started all 23 of Arsenal's Premier League encounters this term, recording two goals and one assist.

"I didn’t know" - Saliba speaks on debut season at Emirates despite spending years as Arsenal loanee

While the French centre-back is a mainstay in the Gunners' squad right now, this has not always been the case. Saliba joined the Arsenal ranks in the summer of 2019. However, he spent three years on loan back in his home country (at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille).

The Frenchman only made his debut for the north London outfit this season and has emphatically cemented his place in Arteta's starting XI. Reflecting on his various loan spells, Saliba said:

“It helped me a lot because when you are a young player, you have to play to improve, so that’s why I took the chance to improve, make mistakes and grow up as well. It was a good experience for me, and I came back better. I didn’t play one single game here so I always thought about that. I couldn’t leave this amazing club without playing so I always had it in my head to come back and play."

He added:

“Before I returned, I wanted to play every game but I didn’t know if that would happen. I worked hard and everyone at the club helped me to be a good starter, but it is not finished. I have to keep going and training hard because we are all good; even the players who don’t start. We are all at the same level so that’s good competition."

Arsenal will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, 25 February.

