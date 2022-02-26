"I want to win more things" - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says he may have four or five more years left in his career

Despite turning 37 just recently, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo isn't considering throwing in the towel anytime soon. Speaking about his continuity, the Portuguese admits he doesn't have much time left but is determined to make the most out of the little he still has on his watch.

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost everything there's to win in the game, ranging from trophies to individual accolades. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still eager to win even more in the next couple of years before eventually calling it quits.

“It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not, and in the national team too," the Manchester United maestro told DAZN (via Goal).

“I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more. We'll see, and I want to win more things," he added.

Ronaldo, who sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, has been the best player at the club so far with his decisive performances. The Portuguese has declared he is happy with his influence in front of goal at this stage of his career.

He said:

“You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level."

“That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves. “I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all," the forward added.

“That's why I'm very happy with my form, I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that's why I want to continue like this," he concluded.

Will the Cristiano Ronaldo be at Old Trafford next term?

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

The Portuguese has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions since joining them from Juventus last summer. In terms of output, he's contributed 15 goals and three assists for the club so far this season.

However, a major doubt exists over his continuity at Old Trafford amid uncertainty surrounding Manchester United's participation in the Champions League next season. As it stands, the Red Devils are locked in an intense battle with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot in the EPL table.

