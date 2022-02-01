"I want to win trophies with the club" - Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United 'have to believe' they can win the UEFA Champions League or the FA Cup

Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United's best players ever since his arrival in 2020. However, the Portuguese midfielder is yet to lay his hands on silverware with the Red Devils, coming closest when Manchester United lost the UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal last season.

Speaking to the club's website on the occasion of completing two years at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes reiterated his ambitions and his desire to win trophies with the club. He said:

“My ambition is still the same. I want to win trophies with the club. That will always be in my mind until the last day I am at the club. I don’t know when that will be but, until then, I will believe that I can win trophies with this club because I think we can and I think the club deserves it, the fans deserve it and also the players, we deserve to win a trophy. Whenever that is, we have to do it step by step and understand we have those qualities but we have to understand how to do it, how to put everything together – the qualities and the intensity and everything.”

He begrudgingly admitted that Manchester United have little chance of winning the Premier League this season, as they currently sit in 4th place, 19 points off of leaders Manchester City. However, Bruno Fernandes believes it is not impossible for the Red Devils to win the UEFA Champions League or the FA Cup, while also finishing in the top four in the league this season.

“Of course, in the league it is too far now. We have to be realistic and we have to fight for the top four and being in the UEFA Champions League next season. At the same time, fight for the Champions League and the FA Cup. I don’t care what people think or can say about us winning the Champions League or the FA Cup. I think we have the chance to win it, the qualities to win it and, most of all, we are in those competitions. Until we are out, we have to believe we can win those competitions,” he said.

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes reveals how watching matches helps him learn

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Although his form isn't currently at its best, Bruno Fernandes is undeniably still one of Manchester United's most important players. The 27-year-old insists he is still learning and developing, and has explained how watching games allows him to learn and improve his game.

“Every time I get the chance to see games, I’m always watching, if it’s the Premier League, Championship, Portugal, Spain, France. I have friends everywhere! Portuguese players are honestly playing everywhere and I like to see them playing. I will keep doing it because I think you can also improve your game by watching different styles of players and different styles of play in the teams. You can learn just by seeing football and understanding the movements and everything. You can enjoy at the same time and learn from that,” he said.

Also Read Article Continues below

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes has a message for Manchester United fans on his two years anniversary at the club Bruno Fernandes has a message for Manchester United fans on his two years anniversary at the club ❤️ https://t.co/Le9SJlD2S7

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh