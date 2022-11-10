"I wanted the Arsenal fans to proper boo him" - Chelsea star slammed by Gunners legend 

Arsenal legend David Seaman wanted the club's fans to boo Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their clash in the Premier League on November 6.

The former goalkeeper said that Aubameyang's last season at the Emirates was identical to his current at Stamford Bridge. He also added that it shouldn't come as a surprise considering Barcelona let him go after half a season.

Seaman said on his YouTube channel (via Daily Mail):

"The Aubameyang situation… his last season at the club is exactly what it’s like now [at Chelsea]. The fact that Barcelona let him go tells you everything. I’m not surprised [he is struggling]. I’m not surprised the way he is playing. That’s what he been like for quite a while now. He does it in flashes, he doesn’t do it for long enough."

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



I love this team!



📸|



The Arsenal players celebrating around Aubameyang when we scored is what you love to see…I love this team!📸| @2kasel The Arsenal players celebrating around Aubameyang when we scored is what you love to see…I love this team!😂❤️📸| @2kasel https://t.co/aB44on9pyx

Seaman added that he wanted the Gunners fans to properly boo him in Arsenal's 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The only disappointing this about the weekend is that when Arsenal scored, he sneaked off. I wanted the Arsenal fans to proper boo him. They didn’t get that chance as he got hooked off straight away as soon as we scored and all the Arsenal fans were too busy celebrating."

Aubameyang scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 matches for the Gunners during his time at the Emirates. However, his fallout with manager Mikel Arteta saw his contract terminated and he joined Barcelona.

The Gabonese joined Chelsea in the summer and has contributed three goals and one assist in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to his squad depth after loss against Brighton & Hove Albion

Mikel Arteta

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on November 9. Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta answered whether his team need to increase squad depth (via arsenal.com):

"That’s the squad that we have and we have to use and utilise the squad the best possible way. Today, we came up short, especially because we didn’t do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match, and we paid the price."

He added:

"We know where we are. We know as well the moment that we had certain injuries, that the squad is already very very short, and we have tried to manage that in the best possible situation. But the same when we win a football match, so no excuses."

Arsenal @Arsenal



1-3 (FT) It ends in defeat in the Carabao Cup.1-3(FT) It ends in defeat in the Carabao Cup.🔴 1-3 🔵 (FT) https://t.co/BjH6pm8ctw

Arteta further added that he was disappointed with the result, not the performance:

“I don’t think the result reflects what happened on the pitch, but the defence wasn’t in the boxes today. We created more than enough chances to win the game I think, but we come away with a painful result."

He added:

"We started the first 20 minutes of the second half really, really well. We were really dominant and we should have scored two or three goals, and in that moment we just conceded the second one and that changed the game.”

Arteta stated that he was looking to give playing time to his complete squad and is happy with the performance, as he said:

“We wanted to give the chance to everybody that is involved in the squad and we believed that this was the competition to do it, I’m happy with the way they performed, but disappointed with the result."

Arsenal will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League on November 12.

Poll : 0 votes