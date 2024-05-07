“I wanted to have the best education” - When Leicester City star opened up on turning down Chelsea transfer despite Blues sending him special gift

Leicester City defender Wout Faes once explained why he rejected a move to Chelsea as a teenager despite the Blues sending him a special gift.

The Belgian centre-back joined the Foxes from Reims for a reported £15 million in the summer of 2022. Despite showing himself as one of the better defenders in the league during that season, Faes' employers were relegated from the Premier League.

Although the player drew interest even in 2022, it was when Faes was just a teenager that the west Londoners attempted to sign him. The Blues seemingly tried to strike a deal with the Leicester City man when he was at the Anderlecht academy by sending him a signed David Luiz jersey.

Opening up about this incident, Faes told The Telegraph last season (via Express):

"Maybe if I had gone there, I would have got more money but that was not important. I wanted to have the best education and I knew at Anderlecht they were really counting on me saw me as a future talent."

"It was more important to stay there and progress there. I never thought, 'I should have gone to Chelsea'. I have no regrets."

Since joining Leicester City, the 26-year-old defender has made 82 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists. The Foxes have secured their place in the Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign by finishing top of the Championship this season.

Chelsea aim to secure services of Fulham defender as Thiago Silva replacement - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are reportedly interested in securing the services of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, whose contract runs out in the summer. The Blues are looking for a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva after the Brazilian announced he would leave Stamford Bridge after the season's completion.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Mauricio Pohcettino could look to bring in the former England under-19 international, who isn't expected to continue at Craven Cottage (via Football London).

For the Cottagers, Tosin has made 132 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and two assists since joining them in 2020. A move to Stamford Bridge would certainly be a step forward in the defender's career, although the Blues are struggling this season.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They could still secure a UEFA Europa League spot with three games left in the season.