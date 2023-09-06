"I wanted a change" - Chelsea loanee claims he pushed for exit despite Mauricio Pochettino's stance

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has claimed that he pushed for the Real Madrid move despite manager Mauricio Pochettino's wish to keep him at Chelsea. The shot-stopper also had interest from Bayern Munich but was quick to join Los Blancos after they made first approach.

Real Madrid were forced to enter the market for a goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury ahead of the season. Kepa was one of the players on their list and he jumped on the chance to return to Spain, joining the Spanish giants on a year-long loan deal.

Speaking to MARCA, Kepa claimed that he asked Chelsea to let him join Real Madrid. He added that Pochettino promised him game time but he wanted to move to Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"Everything happened very fast. It's true that (Mauricio) Pochettino wanted me to stay at Chelsea and told me that I was going to play, and that he trusted me. However, I thought a change would suit me. I wanted a change. Thomas Tuchel called me. I was close to going to Bayern Munich. In the end, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When Real Madrid calls you, you don't have to think twice. It is a great joy (to be here) and an exciting challenge."

Kepa has played in two games for the Spanish side this season and has kept one clean sheet so far.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa on joining Real Madrid on loan

Kepa Arrizzabalga joined Real Madrid earlier this summer on loan for the 2023-24 season. He is proud to have joined the Spanish giants and wants to give his best for the club.

Speaking at his unveiling in Madrid, he said:

"First and foremost, I feel happy and proud to belong to Real Madrid, a club with so much history. Everything happened very quickly. I'm delighted to be here, getting to know the facilities, my teammates. I can't wait to get started as soon as possible."

He added:

"Real Madrid and the Champions League are footballing history. I hope that by working together we can add further to this club's legendary status and win even more. It's striking to see the 14 all lined up. If you want to leave your mark at Real Madrid, you have to win things. All the history this club has is based around winning."

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrović this summer. The former was signed as competition for Kepa, while the latter was signed after the Spaniard left for Real Madrid.