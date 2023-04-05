"I wanted to go to Manchester United" - Barcelona superstar makes incredible transfer admission

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he wanted to join Premier League giants Manchester United over a decade ago, when he was a part of Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski, who currently plays as a forward for LaLiga titans Barcelona, is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time.

He is also one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history. During his time in Germany, he won numerous trophies, including 10 Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal trophies, and the UEFA Champions League.

He arrived on the scene and made a name for himself at Dortmund in 2010. This eventually caught the eye of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Lewandowski revealed how Ferguson attempted to sign him, even going as far as calling him.

He spoke to Sport Bild (via Sport Witness):

“I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me."

He added:

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly."

He continued:

"I was 22 years old, it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jürgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay.”

The move never ended up happening, and once Ferguson retired, Manchester United had to endure a long period of struggle. Lewandowski played at Dortmund for four seasons, scoring 103 goals in 187 appearances before joining rivals Bayern Munich in 2014.

He currently plies his trade for Barcelona, where he has scored an impressive 27 goals in 34 appearances in his debut season. He has already added the Supercopa de Espana to his trophy collection and is likely to win the league as well.

Manchester United handed summer transfer blow as midfielder considered 'untouchable' by Barcelona

As per Spanish news outlet SPORT, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez considers midfielder Frenkie De Jong to be 'untouchable'.

This would be a massive blow for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, who have not made their interest in the Dutch international a secret. They attempted to sign him last summer, but the transfer never materialized.

Despite Ten Hag's continued keenness to sign De Jong, it looks unlikely now that the Red Devils will push for a move this summer. He has started 20 LaLiga games already this season and has become a regular under Xavi for the Blaugrana.

Throughout his four-year tenure at Barcelona, he has made 174 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

