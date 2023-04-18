Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu made an incredible claim regarding the incident when he tested positive for cocaine during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Romanian was a hugely gifted player but made headlines more often than not for the wrong reasons.

Mutu was one of the big names to arrive at Chelsea as part of Roman Abramovich’s famous spending spree after taking over the club in 2003. The Romania international was signed from Parma for a figure of £15.8 million as the Blues also signed the likes of Claude Makelele, Hernan Crespo, and Damien Duff.

He made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge and quickly became a fan favorite but things started going wrong for the attacker after Jose Mourinho took charge in 2004.

Mourinho approached Mutu and his team with accusations of cocaine use during his first pre-season as Chelsea and ordered a drugs test, which came back negative.

He eventually fell out of favor under the Portuguese mastermind and was hit with a £120,000 fine by Chelsea after Mutu claimed he almost hit Mourinho during a blazing row. Soon after, the former Romania attacker tested positive for cocaine and he later made an incredible claim regarding the incident.

Mutu insisted that he did not take cocaine but used something else to improve his se*ual performance which resulted in a positive cocaine test. As quoted by TalkSPORT:

“The only reason I took what I took was because I wanted to improve my se*ual performance. It may be funny but it’s true. I did not take cocaine. I took something to make me feel good.”

After testing positive for cocaine, Mutu was banned from football for seven months and sacked by the Blues for breach of contract. In 2008, FIFA also ruled that Mutu owed Chelsea £15.2m which is the biggest penalty ever to a player.

Gary Cahill names 2 Chelsea players who will be crucial if the Blues want to beat Real Madrid

Real Madrid v CFC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has named two players who will play a crucial role for the Blues in their return leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Blues currently trail the European champions by 2-0 and will host Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge for the second leg on Tuesday, April 18.

While reflecting on the game, Cahill claimed that Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic will be the two key players for his former side. He said (via The Independent):

“The tie is set up. To come away with the sending off and 2-0, the first goal is key and it’ll be electric in the stadium. It’s been done before so could be a great game. Managing the game is key – Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic, these kinds of players will know how to manage different moments of the match – but it’s all about the first goal.”

The Blues are yet to win their first game since Frank Lampard took over at the club after Graham Potter was sacked.

