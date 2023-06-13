"I wanted Liverpool to get him" – Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United need Arsenal target instead of Mason Mount

Jamie Carragher has asserted that Manchester United should prioritise West Ham United captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice's signature over Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently in the market to rope in a first-team midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have been rumored to move for both Rice and Mount so far, with Arsenal expected to provide competition on both fronts.

During a recent interview with the Metro, Carragher was queried about Manchester United's transfer plans. He replied:

"Mount is an upgrade on [Christian] Eriksen in terms of where he plays. But going back to Declan Rice, United are one of the few teams at the top who don't play 4-3-3... it's usually two midfielders with Bruno Fernandes."

Stating Rice, who is Arsenal's top summer target, to be an ideal fit for Manchester United, Carragher continued:

"Rice and Mount, they are very different players and it shouldn't be one or the other but when you look at what United have got right now, I actually think Rice would be a better fit for them. A lot more expensive, of course."

Despite heaping praise on Mount, Carragher claimed that Rice should be the Red Devils' top priority. He said:

"I do think Mount is a good player and I like him, I wanted Liverpool to get him. Lots of coaches have picked him and like him a lot. Mount is a good player but Rice would suit United more than him in terms of how they set up."

Earlier this month, Hammers chairman David Sullivan asserted that Rice will leave on a permanent deal this summer. Rice, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 games for his side.

Manchester United failed with move to sign Arsenal star: Reports

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United had enquired about Arsenal defender William Saliba's situation prior to his new contract extension. Bayern Munich were also interested in snapping up the eight-cap France international.

Saliba, 22, has cemented himself as an irreplaceable starter in Mikel Arteta's setup since returning from a successful loan spell at Marseille. He helped them launch a Premier League title push this term, featuring in 33 overall games.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and strength, Saliba was signed in a deal worth up to £27 million from Saint-Etienne in 2019. After shining in his first campaign at the Emirates, he has recently signed a renewal until 2027.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes