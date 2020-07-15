Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez has revealed the reasons behind his exit from Old Trafford, stating that he decided to leave the club due to David de Gea.

The goalkeeper's mentor played down remarks of him being relieved of his duties, instead claiming that he bid goodbye to Manchester United because of De Gea's 'disloyal' behaviour.

Manchester United's legendary shot-stopper put pen to paper last September, extending his contract until 2023. Alvarez and De Gea worked together at Atletico Madrid before reuniting once again when Jose Mourinho took over as head coach.

Alvarez played a big role in De Gea's growth and development, even convincing the Spaniard to join Manchester United in 2011.

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reportedly table bid for Inter Milan's Skriniar

"It felt like a lack of loyalty" - Former Manchester United coach Alvarez

David de Gea recently completed a record-breaking 400 appearances for Manchester United

However, for all the nurturing and faith put in by him, Alvarez expected first-hand information from De Gea when he was about to sign a new contract.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old did not inform his coach, leaving him betrayed to such an extent that he decided against prolonging his stay at Manchester United. Alvarez said:

"It's not true that Manchester United relieved me of my duties. In fact, once De Gea renewed, United put an offer on the table for me. It was me who asked to meet with the club so I could tell them I wanted to leave the club. I wanted to stop coaching De Gea."

Revealing his role in De Gea's transfer to Manchester United, he continued:

"Aside from being his mentor at Atletico Madrid, where I backed him strongly, I was the person who convinced him to sign for United. I was his right-hand man in Manchester. At that moment, he wanted to leave United."

Alvarez mentioned that while De Gea wanted a new challenge in his career, the Manchester United hierarchy, coaches, and himself chipped in with a lot of work to convince him.

De Gea has come under fire for his recent performances at Manchester United

It really hurt Alvarez when De Gea provided absolutely no information regarding a new deal. The former Manchester United coach added:

"After almost three years with lots of work and meetings with United to renew him and to make him the best paid player in the world, I learned that he had renewed behind my back. Honestly, it felt like a lack of loyalty. I asked David why he didn't say anything to me and he said that he was told not to say anything to anybody. This had an impact on me."

De Gea recently unlocked the 400 appearances achievement for Manchester United, surpassing club legend Peter Schmeichel in the process as well.

He has come under fire for his recent displays in the league, with many reports suggesting he could be replaced by Dean Henderson in the coming years.

De Gea made a couple of spectacular saves against Southampton last time out, and he'd be hoping for more when Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace on July 16 in the bid to secure a Champions League spot.

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News: EPL giants pondering three signings besides Jadon Sancho