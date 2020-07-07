Manchester United Transfer News: EPL giants pondering three signings besides Jadon Sancho

EPL giants Manchester United seem to be set for a transfer spree this summer.

Manchester United want to bring a centre-back, midfielder, and a striker to the EPL along with Jadon Sancho.

EPL mananger Solskjaer wants to bring three players along with Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

EPL giants Manchester United are lining up moves for three players besides Jadon Sancho, according to the Express. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure the signing of a central midfielder, striker, and centre-back.

The Red Devils have identified Sancho as a prime target, but are also willing to strengthen other areas in order to forge an all-round team that can challenge for the EPL title after seven long years.

Sancho, rated at a figure close to £108 million by Borussia Dortmund, sees his contract expire at the end of the next season. Reportedly, the German giants have told EPL side Manchester United to finalise their bid before August 10 if they want to land the winger.

EPL giants Manchester United to spend big this summer

Jadon Sancho has been a prime target for EPL giants Manchester United

Top EPL target Sancho has a total of 33 direct goal contributions this season, having taken his game to the next level in Lucien Favre's flamboyant setup.

Borussia Dortmund are open to offers is they fail to convince the England international, but have slapped a huge price tag on him. Manchester United are front-runners, but fellow EPL side Chelsea are also understood to be in the race for Sancho.

Should he move to the EPL, it's most likely that he will join one of these clubs due to their ongoing interest as well as superior financial muscle.

Jadon Sancho's 2019/20 season by numbers with Borussia Dortmund:



32 games played

17 goals

16 assists

77 take-ons completed

69 chances created

19 big chances created



A player in demand this transfer window. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2020

The capture of Sancho would transform Manchester United's attacking armoury, as the player can operate down either flank due to his speed, balance, and versatile style of play on the pitch.

Manchester United have put together a run of nine EPL matches unbeaten, and are breathing down Chelsea's neck for a place in the top four. The resurgence and captivating performances has lifted the morale at Old Trafford, with the club even believing that they can better this season's record next time around.

Despite Martial's electric form, EPL giants Manchester United are looking at potential striker options

In addition to Sancho, they are preparing to buy a out-and-out centre-forward who can add flexibility to the team.

Anthony Martial scored an absolute scorcher in Manchester United's 5-2 win over fellow EPL side Bournemouth to take his goal tally to 20 in all competitions. Despite that, Manchester United are keeping tabs on a strikers such as Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele, who can work as target men.

On the defensive end, they are heavily linked with top EPL target Kalidou Koulibaly; another player who will not come cheap.

As recently as yesterday, experienced EPL star Nemanja Matic penned a three-year deal with Manchester United. Regardless, they are weighing their options for a central midfield to add more dynamism and speed at the base with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

With Manchester City and Liverpool already well run under their respective managers and hierarchy, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are focusing on building a team that can gradually challenge the duo.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will aim to break into the top four when they take on Aston Villa on July 9.

