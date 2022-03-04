“I wasn’t happy with my life” – Bernardo Silva reveals why he wanted to leave Manchester City last summer

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed why he asked to leave the club last summer. Silva, 27, joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for £45 million in 2017 after impressing for the French side.

Silva was part of the team that knocked the Cityzens out of the UEFA Champions League the previous season. He joined Pep Guardiola's side as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world.

Despite a promising start to life at the Etihad, Silva was in and out of the side and last summer, he asked to leave the club.

The Portugal international has now shed light on the reasons behind him wanting to depart the Premier League giants. He revealed it was not down to lack of game time or unhappiness with the club. Silva told the Times (via Sports Illustrated):

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life. And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well."

Silva continued:

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here and I wanted to be closer to my family. But it had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my teammates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here."

Bernardo Silva's impact at Manchester City this season

Bernardo Silva is having a fine campaign for Manchester City

Manchester City fans will be relieved that Silva stayed at the club given the season he is having. The midfielder has been instrumental in the side's success in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup so far this term.

The Portuguese midfielder has seven goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances for Guardiola's side.

Silva has been influential in City's push for a much-desired UEFA Champions League trophy. He most recently scored a delightful double as the Premier League giants thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

The Portugal international has also scored in his two appearances in the FA Cup this campaign with the side set to face Southampton in the fifth round.

