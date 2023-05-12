Former Arsenal player Joe Willock has bemoaned his treatment at the Emirates and his eventual exit. He has now become a crucial player for Newcastle United this season, playing a pivotal role in Eddie Howe's team climbing to third in the Premier League.

Willock has made 41 appearances for the Magpies across competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He has missed only one Premier League game this term.

However, he was a part of the Gunners since the age of four and recently spoke about his exit from the north London club, telling The Telegraph (via Sport BIBLE):

“We (Willock and Newcastle) had loads of conversations on the phone that summer. I wasn’t valued at Arsenal; that became clear. When I had a meeting with them, it was obvious they wanted me to go. Yeah, it hurt. I would probably have drifted for another year had I stayed. I’d been there since I was four and a half years old. I’d given my life to Arsenal."

He added:

"At that meeting, it just felt like my time was up. I didn’t feel valued anymore, and that was it. I was going to sign for Newcastle after that.”

Willock first spent a loan spell at Tyneside before making his move permanent in 2021. His performances have catapulted him to Gareth Southgate's England team. About his time at Newcastle, Willock said:

“He (Howe) has created an environment for players like me, but also players like Bruno (Guimares) who are from the other side of the world, to feel at home. We are like one big family here. Newcastle is an incredible place to play football.”

The Hale end graduate made 78 appearances for the Gunners, bagging 11 goals and provided four assists.

Arsenal will play Barcelona in pre-season clash

Arsenal have announced that they will play Barcelona in a pre-season clash at the SoFi stadium on July 26. The Gunners have been one of the Premier League's best teams this season.

Barcelona are on course to win La Liga this term and have a jam-packed pre-season. Apart from the Gunners, the Blaugrana also face Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester United in the United States.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are also keen to prepare well for next season, as they return to the UEFA Champions League after seven years. Mikel Arteta's side are expected to make a few moves in the summer.

