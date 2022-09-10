“I cannot waste time doing anything else” – Erling Haaland makes interesting claim about ‘complicated’ system under ‘football freak’ Guardiola at Manchester City 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up about playing in Pep Guardiola's system and has lauded the Spanish manager for his tactics.

The Norwegian international has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Manchester City. He has already scored 12 goals in eight games for the Cityzens.

Haaland praised Pep Guardiola for his ideas about the game and insisted that it took him quite a while to adapt to the new system. The Norwegian told Telemundo Deportes:

"I think he's a kind of a bit of a football freak like me. We both love football and yeah, he was a player now he's a manager and yeah, he's crazy about football and this is something I like because he thinks of everything in football, and how you can do things better, and this is what I like about [him]."

"It's been good so far [settling in]. You can see with the goals and how we've been playing."

Haaland has also claimed Guardiola's system is a complicated one and admitted that he is still settling in. He added:

"It's a really complicated system and I've been going in the team and trying to get it [the tactics] as quick as I can because there is no time. I cannot waste time doing anything else. So I've been trying to go into the team as quick as I can. It's a nice system, a really complicated system but it's really nice."

Erling Haaland has what it takes to take Manchester City to another level

The Norwegian has enjoyed a phenomenal start to his Manchester City career. The striker has already notched two hat-tricks in a Manchester City shirt following his £51 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Cityzens have enjoyed plenty of success domestically in recent years but have flattered to deceive in the Champions League. They have won four Premier League titles in the last five seasons. However, Guardiola's side has made it to the Champions League final just once, where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in 2021.

With Haaland's arrival at the club, Manchester City look a lot more devastating than they have ever been.

The Norway international has 25 goals in 20 Champions League outings till date. His presence in the squad is likely to make the Cityzens stronger contenders to win the Champions League.

