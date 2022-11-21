"I watched the interview" - Usain Bolt gives his views on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club 

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has given his opinion on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford.

The United striker finds himself at loggerheads with the Red Devils after his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, wanted to set the record straight on several issues regarding his situation at the club.

He gave a damning verdict for the way he believes Manchester United have betrayed him while also claiming he has no respect for Erik ten Hag.

It is expected that the Portuguese frontman will depart the club by annulling his contract or through a transfer this January.

Bolt, a United fan, has revealed that he watched the interview and is sad to see Ronaldo leave in these circumstances.

He told Sky Sports:

“I’m sad to see him go. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been – as far as I can say – Manchester United’s heartbeat. He has done so well for the club. For me it is going to be stressful to see him go but I understand what he’s saying. I watched the interview, so I know what’s going on.”

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2021 - a move heralded by fans at the time.

He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions last season and was one of a few Red Devils players that stood out in a woeful campaign.

United finished sixth in the league and trophyless for the fifth consecutive term.

However, Ronaldo's role as first-choice center-forward has diminished under Ten Hag in his sophomore campaign.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions, eight as a starter, scoring just three goals and providing two assists.

The Portuguese's contract with the side runs until next summer, and there is the option of a one-year extension.

However, it seems extremely unlikely to be taken up at this point.

Bernardo Silva is bored of the constant talk surrounding Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Silva wants to concentrate on the World Cup

The media buzz surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo off the back of the interview has intensified.

Questions to his Portuguese compatriots who are part of the 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar are constantly over Ronaldo's situation.

Manchester City midfielder Silva has admitted he is tired of the speculation and questions about the United forward.

He was quoted as saying (via Melissa Reddy):

"It’s a shame to be talking only about this Cristiano situation when we have a World Cup to play."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



"I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🎙️ Bernardo Silva: "We are going to play this World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.""I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🎙️ Bernardo Silva: "We are going to play this World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.""I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🇵🇹❤️ https://t.co/IYFeEzo2XD

Portugal kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Group H against Ghana on 24 November.

Ronaldo's men then face Uruguay on 28 November before their final group game against South Korea on 2 December.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes