"I am doing well and helping the team" - Manchester United superstar grateful to fans after winning POTM award

David de Gea was voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for November by the Red Devils faithful. The Spanish goalkeeper put in several key performances last month and looked to be back to his best.

De Gea's heroics helped Manchester United rescue a few matches, while winning a couple of crucial encounters as well. Speaking to official club media after winning the award, the Manchester United goalkeeper said:

"I’m here just to help the team. I try to make saves in the important moments. This is why I’m here, to help the team. At the moment, I’m doing well and helping the team. This is my job. To be honest, I’ve been feeling very good since the beginning of the season; very confident and very strong in mind. So, yeah, I’m really happy with the award, of course."

Manchester United @ManUtd



Enjoy today's episode in full 👇



#MUFC | #UCL 📋 A jam-packed 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 running order includes a special interview with @D_DeGea Enjoy today's episode in full 👇 📋 A jam-packed 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 running order includes a special interview with @D_DeGea!Enjoy today's episode in full 👇#MUFC | #UCL

De Gea also thanked the Manchester United fans for their support and said:

"Thanks to the fans. Of course, it’s been a difficult few weeks in the club but the last results have been great for us. So let’s keep pushing and keep trying our best."

Ralf Rangnick admits he needs time at Manchester United

Manchester United appointed German tactician Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager last week. The mastermind behind German outfit RB Leipzig's rise in European football has also been credited with systemizing the 'gegenpressing' tactics.

Speaking about implementing such strategies and tactics at Old Trafford, Rangnick said it would take time. He explained:

"I have to take them and accept where they currently are. They are experienced and smart enough to know that. I cannot turn the players we have into the pressing monsters I want them to be within two, three or four weeks."

Rangnick feels Manchester United players have a different personality type and it will take time for them to adapt to his style of play. He elaborated:

"You have to be aware of what kind of players you have and where they stand. I cannot ask things of them that they can’t deliver right now. My football is definitely not a slow waltz! I am not that far apart from Jurgen Klopp in terms of our ideas about a style of football. That’s no secret."

The Manchester United boss also had great praise for his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel. When asked if he could emulate Tuchel's success, Rangnick said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"To win the Champions League, finish fourth in the league, and now be top of the league with almost the same players? It's a big achievement. I am not sure I can say that things will develop in the same way for me at Manchester United."

Edited by Samya Majumdar