"I went over to Cruyff and said ‘who the fuck have you signed?’" - Barcelona legend admits to being blown away by Luis Figo's Camp Nou arrival 

It was a historic moment for Barcelona when they signed Luis Figo from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 1995. Barca legend Pep Guardiola, who represented the club as a player during the period, has said that he was blown away by the Portuguese's arrival.

Luis Figo was barely known in Europe before Barcelona signed him from Sporting Lisbon. That was reflected in his transfer fee, as Figo cost the Blaugrana only €2.5 million. The Portuguese would, however, end up becoming a household name in the continent, capturing the hearts of many with his incredible talent and performances.

Inside Pep Guardiola's documentary on Netflix, the Spaniard opened up about his amazing relationship with Figo during their time together in the Blaugrana dressing room. He said:

"I’ve forgotten how many questions I wanted to ask him at the time. It’s crazy how time moves on. We were together a lot; we spent a lot of time together. We were inseparable. In his early days at the club, I went over to Cruyff and said ‘who the fuck have you signed?’ This guy is very, very good. He was an amazing player in capital letters.

Guardiola went on to reveal what made Figo different from other elite players during his playing days at the Camp Nou. According to the current Manchester City manager, the Portuguese's ability to step up to the plate and make a difference in tough moments made him stand out.

"Figo was that kind of player who stepped up when the game got tougher," the Spaniard continued. "I've met many other great players who disappear in this kind of situation, but Luis was completely the opposite. When the going got tough, he would say 'give me the ball' and try to change the dynamics of the game," Guardiola added.

How did Luis Figo fare for Barcelona?

During his five-year stint in Catalonia, Figo made an impressive 248 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording 45 goals and 58 assists. He also won eight titles, including two La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles.

However, his legacy at the club was ruined by his controversial transfer to Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid in July 2000. That infuriated the Blaugrana faithful, with a pig's head being infamously thrown at Figo on his return to the Camp Nou following his transfer to Madrid.

