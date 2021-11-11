"I went home crying and felt football isn't for me" - Chelsea star Jorginho admits he nearly quit playing during Hellas Verona stint

Chelsea star Jorginho has opened up about his past and what led him to become a footballer. The Italian spoke to the Champions Journal about his path to joining Chelsea. He talked about winning both the UEFA Champions League and European Championship in the same season.

The Italian was asked about his days as an apprentice in Hellas Verona. He said:

"I was training 20 hours a week, at weekends, and I didn’t have any money to do things so there were various times I’d go and buy a €1 milkshake, sit on the steps in the main square in Verona and spend time there people-watching. After the EURO, I was back in Verona for other reasons, and I went there to have a €1 drink and to sit on those steps. After all I’d been through, it was really moving for me – so many things were running through my head. It was really emotional for me, doing that 14 years later."

He continued:

"I went there when I was 15, and I lived in the academy with youngsters who were playing for the Verona and Chievo youth teams. I was rooming with five other lads. Six of us in one room, and we’d have breakfast, lunch and dinner together."

CFCDaily @CFCDaily #CFC



Full Interview: Jorginho Continued: “It was then I was fortunate enough to have the family I have, because they said, ‘No, you’re not coming back. You’re so close to making it.’ And, fortunately, they convinced me to not go back.” [ @champsjournal Full Interview: champions-journal.com/interview/its-… Jorginho Continued: “It was then I was fortunate enough to have the family I have, because they said, ‘No, you’re not coming back. You’re so close to making it.’ And, fortunately, they convinced me to not go back.” [@champsjournal] #CFCFull Interview: champions-journal.com/interview/its-…

The journey seems to have paid off in the end. Jorginho won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, as well as the European Championship with Italy earlier this year. The midfielder was also named 2021 European Men's Player of the Year for his performances for both club and country.

Chelsea star Jorginho went through tough times at Hellas Verona

Jorginho is an important part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side

Jorginho was then asked about the struggles he faced while rising through the ranks at Verona. He explained:

"Just football then school, then football again, then school again and that was all. I rang home crying a lot and said, ‘I’ve had enough. Football isn’t for me – I want to quit, I want to go home, I just want to play football for fun and that’s that.’ It was then I was fortunate enough to have the family I have, because they said, ‘No, you’re not coming back. You’re so close to making it.’ And, fortunately, they convinced me to not go back."

Jorginho has become a lynchpin in midfield for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side. The Blues are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are one of the favorites to win the league title this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy