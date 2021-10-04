"I will always be available" - Former Barcelona midfielder throws his name in the hat for coaching role

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed he is available if the Blaugrana need him amid testing times at the club.

Barcelona are undergoing a tough transition phase under Ronald Koeman as they seem to have undone all the good work the Dutchman oversaw last season.

The Catalans are currently ninth in La Liga, five points behind the two Madrid clubs who are level on points.

Barcelona’s poor start to the Champions League has also raised quite a lot of eyebrows as they were outclassed by both Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Things have not gone to plan for Koeman as the new signings have struggled to hit the ground running, which has put a lot of pressure on the Dutchman.

Toure, who had a successful spell at Barcelona before moving to Manchester City, has revealed that his time at Camp Nou was special and that he is available if the club need him.

The former midfielder wrote on social media:

"My time at FC Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club decided to trust me when I was still a young player, who had not yet managed to win in the upper leagues. I will always be grateful to the club for what they have done for me. It may be a difficult time for the club, but I believe in the future of FC Barcelona. I will always be available for the club if they need me anytime, because my heart is always with the club, the people and the fans!"

Barcelona’s inconsistent start has put several coaches on alert

While Ronald Koeman struggles to turn things around at Barcelona, several talented coaches will be eyeing up the chance to make a name for themselves at Camp Nou.

Despite the difficulty of managing a club of Barcelona’s size, Toure hasn’t shied away from putting his name in the hat.

The ex-Blaugrana midfielder is currently an assistant coach at Russian Premier League side Akhmat Grozny.

Former teammate and midfielder Xavi is also in the running for the role. But it remains to be seen if Barcelona will entrust a massive rebuilding to coaches who have little experience of managing a big club, having publicly backed Koeman recently.

Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Martinez are some of the other candidates who have been linked with the Barcelona job.

