"I will always cheer for Erik ten Hag" - Manchester United target heaps praise on Dutch manager amid rumors of Old Trafford move

Ajax forward Antony has heaped praise on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag amid links of a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Antony stated that he will always remain a huge admirer of the Dutch tactician. The pair were together at Ajax before Ten Hag decided to join the Red Devils earlier this summer.

The Brazilian forward also backs his former manager to come good during his tenure at Old Trafford. Speaking in an interview with De Telegraaf (via EuropeanLad on Twitter), Antony was quoted as saying:

"I will always cheer for Erik ten Hag. It makes me sad that I haven't been able to do this for him yet. But knowing Erik.. I am sure he will turn things around. Manchester United will become a better club with him in charge."

Antony had a great season with Ajax last term under the management of Erik ten Hag. The forward managed to net 12 goals and provide 10 assists from 33 appearances across all competitions.

He has also made a bright start to the 2022-23 season. Antony has so far managed to score and assist twice from three appearances this season.

Antony has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Earlier this week, the Red Devils reportedly made a €80 million bid for the Brazilian international. However, the bid was instantly rejected by Ajax.

According to The Metro, Antony was absent from training a day after United's bid was rejected by the Amsterdam-based club.

Based on Antony's actions, it seems like the Brazilian is keen to reunite with his former manager in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been in search of an attacker all summer long. The Red Devils were also linked with a loan move for Christian Pulisic earlier this week to fill an attacking berth in the squad.

Winless Liverpool and Manchester United face each other in the Premier League

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils on Monday, 22 August. Both teams have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season and are currently winless in the league.

Manchester United are currently rock bottom of the Premier League charts following two defeats from their opening two games. They lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) in their opening game before losing to Brentford (4-0) a week later.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have drawn their opening two league outings. Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to beat Fulham and Crystal Palace so far this season.

