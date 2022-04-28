"I will always protect my players" - Ralf Rangnick refutes claims of preparing dossier about Manchester United squad

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has refuted claims he has prepared a dossier to report the current squad to incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Mirror reports that the German manager is making detailed reports on players at the club to determine which squad members should or shouldn't be at Old Trafford next season.

Rangnick has strongly denied those claims, saying that he will always defend his players despite the side's disappointing season under his tenure.

He told Sky Sports:

"It's completely false, it's completely untrue. The board have never asked me to prepare a dossier neither for the board or for Erik (ten Hag). This is completely untrue. I also never said anything to anybody criticising the attitude of the players as being unprofessional or selfish. This is not true, I will always support my players."

There have been constant rumors of unrest behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford, with United legend Paul Scholes claiming that the dressing room is a disaster.

But Rangnick has claimed he has had no problems with the professionalism of his squad, saying:

"I have never realised any issues about not being professional or selfish. It's obvious that the players are in moments like this looking for reasons why results haven't been as good as they were in the last couple of games."

Rangnick then went on to talk about how he is looking to the future of working alongside Ten Hag and the board in transforming the club, adding:

"I've been talking to the board quite regularly in the past and we were exchanging our impressions of the current situation. For me... it's important that together with Erik, together with the scouting department we can build a new squad, a new group of players with quality and mentality."

Erik ten Hag will begin his tenure as Manchester United boss in June.

Rangnick believes the Dutch coach will work with his coaching staff to position the Red Devils back among the elite:

"Erik together with his coaching staff will develop and lead this club into areas and into a range of where it should be and where the supporters will want to see Manchester United."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Rangnick has dismissed claims he has compiled a dossier for Erik ten Hag in which he questions the players' professionalism as "completely untrue" Rangnick has dismissed claims he has compiled a dossier for Erik ten Hag in which he questions the players' professionalism as "completely untrue" 👀https://t.co/yXzunQJHH3

Erik ten Hag to hold individual meetings to understand the situation at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will be working alongside Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have encountered one of the worst seasons in the club's history.

They have exited all cup competitions alongside looking likely to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

According to Mirror, Ten Hag will be holding individual zoom meetings with the squad, including players whose contracts are expiring to learn about their situation.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag is to have Zoom meetings with every Man Utd player to decide who he wants to keep and sell, according to reports Erik ten Hag is to have Zoom meetings with every Man Utd player to decide who he wants to keep and sell, according to reports 📰https://t.co/sztnIIZUrY

There is a feeling that the current Ajax coach will then be able to formulate his approach for the summer transfer window with knowledge of the current predicament at Old Trafford.

Edited by Diptanil Roy