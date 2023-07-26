“I will always be a Red. Until the day I die” - Jordan Henderson bids emotional goodbye to Liverpool fans 

Jordan Henderson has posted a farewell message to Liverpool fans ahead of his move to Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds skipper has been extensively linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit in recent weeks. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to receive £12 million plus add-ons for the midfielder, who has apparently penned a three-year deal with the Steven Gerrard-led side.

Henderson has now confirmed his exit by posting an emotional farewell video for his fans on Instagram. The post can be viewed in full below:

The caption read:

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan ❤️"

'Hendo' joined Liverpool 12 years ago from Sunderland for a £20 million fee. After having a topsy-turvy time in the initial seasons, he established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Henderson registered 33 goals and 61 assists in 492 career appearances for Liverpool. He won every major trophy on offer after taking over the captain's armband in 2015 following Gerrard's exit.

What Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said about Jordan Henderson ahead of imminent Al-Ettifaq move

Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson played as teammates for four seasons at Liverpool before the former's move to LA Galaxy.

The duo played 141 games together for the Reds and the England national team, winning one trophy in the process (2012 EFL Cup). Gerrard sat down with Mohamed Salah in March to do an interview which the club titled 'When Stevie Met Salah'.

The 43-year-old was asked to name the best midfielder he had played alongside at Liverpool. He started off by lauding Henderson before answering the question with Xabi Alonso's name.

Gerrard, who is currently the manager of Al-Ettifaq, said (h/t Liverpool.com):

"The best I played with? I used to enjoy playing with Jordan [Henderson], because Jordan was very selfless, he was a leader, he’d do a lot of running for me and I was older at the time so I needed Jordan’s energy.

"But if you’re talking about an individual player that I used to love was Xabi Alonso. Alonso used to allow me to play as a number 10 so I could get more shots on goal, more goals, and more assists."

Alonso and Gerrard played as teammates for five seasons on Merseyside, making 165 appearances together. The duo was separated in 2009 when the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid.