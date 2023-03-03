"I will not answer any questions" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier remains tight-lipped regarding Achraf Hakimi's rape allegations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi has been accused of rape, according to the prosecutor's department of Nanterre (via ESPN). This has raised questions regarding his potential involvement with the club's football. However, manager Christophe Galtier has opted to remain silent.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Nantes, the manager responded to questions regarding the club's affairs on the pitch. However, when asked about the accusations against Hakimi, Galtier refused to answer any questions, stating (via RMC Sport):

"I will not answer any questions about off-the-field matters regarding Achraf Hakimi."

Galtier later revealed that he was hoping the right-back would be available for PSG's second-leg clash against Bayern Munich:

"He trained individually 48 hours ago due to a muscle injury that dates back to the World Cup. The goal is for him to be available for the match against Bayern."

The alleged incident was reported by a 23-year-old woman, which resulted in a preliminary investigation being opened against the defender, according to ESPN. Although the victim did not press charges, the gravity of her testimony prompted the prosecution office to proceed with the case.

Hakimi was questioned by investigators regarding the allegations and subsequently indicted by an investigating judge. He has been placed under judicial supervision and is under police monitoring. Additionally, the player is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim but is allowed to travel outside of the French territory.

PSG and Hakimi keep silent regarding rape allegations

Hakimi and PSG are yet to comment publicly on the ongoing investigation, but sources close to the player have indicated that he denies all accusations against him. The player's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has stated that Hakimi will fully cooperate with the investigation and is committed to clearing his name.

The lawyer has stated that this is a case of extortion (via RMC Sport):

"After a few hours of questioning, I conclude that the accuser refused to file a complaint, refused to undergo any medical or psychological examination, and refused to confront Achraf Hakimi, despite the fact that the accusation was solely based on her statements."

"According to the evidence in the hands of the police, Mr. Hakimi was the victim of an attempted extortion in this case."

Prior to the allegations, sources had reported that Hakimi was set to participate in PSG's upcoming league match against Nantes on Saturday (March 4). However, it remains to be seen how the ongoing investigation will affect his availability for the game.

