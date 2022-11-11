"I will be attentive to the comments of my players" - PSG manager Galtier admits some FIFA World Cup-bound players could ask for a rest against Auxerre

Manager Christophe Galtier has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players set to feature in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar could request to sit out the game against Auxerre.

The Parisians play their last club game on Sunday (13 November) before going on a month-long break for the World Cup. With their clash against Auxerre just seven days from the massive international tournament, players headed to Qatar are understandably concerned about their fitness.

In the press conference ahead of the game, Galtier was asked if the World Cup-bound players would make the starting lineup. He discussed the fear of called-up players getting injured in the match against Auxerre, stating (via RMC Sport):

"When I see an injured player like Sadio Mané, I'm always sad for him. The relationship is very direct between my medical staff and the medical staff of the selections. All the doctors in the selection are informed of the state of form of our players."

"Our selected players will be valid, operational for Sunday's match. The most important thing is to train well. These players who are going to the FIFA World Cup are very high-level athletes, competitors, there may be this fear, but it is more around, on the environment of the player than on himself."

When asked if PSG players could request not to play in Sunday's game, Galtier answered:

"My door is always open; They know they can come and trade all the time. I wouldn't be surprised if a player came to see me and told me that he was apprehensive about the last game. I have an obligation to go up a very competitive team against Auxerre. If there is strong restraint, I will be attentive to the comments of my players."

PSG's front three all set for the FIFA World Cup

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar will all feature for their respective nations in their quest for the biggest trophy in international football.

France are the defending champions, with Mbappe having played a vital role in winning the trophy in Russia. Brazil hold the record for having won the FIFA World Cup most times, which will give Neymar, who is yet to lift the Cup, some motivation.

For Messi, the stage is set for the Argentine playmaker to secure the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

All three forwards might face each other at some point if their teams progress beyond the group stage.

