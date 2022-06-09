“I will become the player I was again” – Real Madrid star Eden Hazard makes confident claim after Belgium’s 6-1 win over Poland 

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has confidently claimed he will return to his former best for the La Liga champions next season.

Hazard, 31, joined Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for £103.5 million and was being heralded as a 'Galactico' signing at the time. However, the Belgian ace has experienced a difficult time at the Santiago Bernabeu, with both injury issues and a lack of form hindering his spell.

The Belgian has made just 66 appearances in three years, scoring six goals and contributing 10 assists. This is a far cry from the feats he accomplished at Chelsea, where he became the Blues' main man.

The experienced forward has enjoyed success for Belgium and is captain of the Red Devils. Hazard was part of Roberto Martinez's side that thrashed Poland 6-1 in the UEFA Nations League on June 9, making an assist in the win.

He spoke following the win about his form for Madrid, vowing to return to his usual best come next season. He said (via ManagingMadrid):

“I will become the player I was again after stringing together games and minutes. Tonight, I just missed a little goal, but I hope it will come in the next matches.”

What has happened to Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard has failed to deliver at Madrid

Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 with huge expectations bestowed upon him. He had just finished a ten-year spell at Chelsea, where he had made 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals and contributing 92 assists.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian won the Premier League twice, the UEFA Europa League twice as well as the FA Cup. He did so as the Blues' main man for the most part as he flourished in west London.

The problems at Real Madrid, though, were present from the very beginning when Hazard suffered a hairline crack to his foot in late 2019.

Hazard has never really bounced back from this early setback. Even when he has managed to take to the field for Madrid the Belgian has been unable to recapture the form that once preceded him in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball



It hasn't gone as planned, but still more to come Three years ago today, Eden Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid.It hasn't gone as planned, but still more to come Three years ago today, Eden Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid. It hasn't gone as planned, but still more to come 🕒 https://t.co/FsOOfLZdPs

Doubts had been cast over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the likes of Vincius Jr and Rodrygo flourishing in attack for Los Blancos.

The Sun reported in March that Newcastle United were looking to make the Belgian the blockbuster signing of their new era. Rumors over that potential move have dissipated and Hazard seems keen to reignite his form for Real Madrid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far