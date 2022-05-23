"I will be bringing my cigars!" - Guardiola says Manchester City players are legends after 4th Premier League tile win in 5 years

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola branded his players "legends" after they managed to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years under his tutelage.

The Cityzens made a memorable comeback from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2, at the Etihad Stadium, leaving Liverpool.

The Spaniard was elated after his side's victory and was looking forward to coming onto the streets and celebrating Manchester City's glory. He said (via journalist Tom Young):

"Hopefully, tomorrow, we can celebrate in the Manchester streets with our cigars and beers. I will be bringing my cigars, don't worry!"

He further declared that the crop of players at his disposal are special and declared them "legends" of the game for their remarkable triumphs in the Premier League. Guardiola said:

"These guys are legends already. I'm sorry but people have to admit it. This group of players is eternal in this club because what we have achieved, it is so difficult to do it."

Courtesy of goals from Matty Cash and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City found themselves trailing the game 2-0 against Aston Villa until the 76th minute.

But Guardiola is not regarded as a genius for nothing. He realised his team were in need of a clever presence in the box who could make runs and take threatening positions.

Ilkay Gundogan delivers departing gift to Manchester City faithful

The Spaniard brought on the German midfielder in the 69th minute and the substitute made all the difference that was required. A few days ago, the Daily Mail reported that the 31-year-old was told that he was free to leave the club this summer, despite having one year on his contract.

Clearly, Gundogan was determined to make sure that the final memories that Manchester City supporters have of him are the happiest ones. He halved the deficit on the night with his first goal in the 76th minute.

Raheem Sterling floated a cross from the right wing that went over Villa keeper Robin Olsen and the German midfielder rose high at the far post to head home.

Just moments later, substitute Oleksander Zinchenko did some great work on the left flank to cut inside and pass the ball to Rodri. The Spanish international applied a sumptous touch to help the ball find the bottom right corner as the Cityzens drew level.

Finally, Gundogan made another clever run inside the box, arriving at the far post and guiding Kevin De Bruyne's square pass to the net to secure his brace and the Premier League title. It took Manchester City just five minutes to turn things around as Liverpool's 3-1 win against Wolves went in vain.

