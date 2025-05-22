"I will not change anything" - Ruben Amorim makes bullish claim on quitting Manchester United job after Europa League final defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has remained defiant in the face of defeat after his side lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils missed out on their only opportunity for silverware this season after a 1-0 loss in Bilbao.

Amorim spoke with the media after the game, reiterating that he does not plan on changing his style or quitting the club. He revealed, however, that he will leave without seeking for compensation if he senses that the club or its fans do not want him at the helm of affairs.

“I will not quit. I am confident in my job and I will not change anything. If the board or fans feel that I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation… but I will NOT quit”.

Ruben Amorim was criticized by many for his pragmatic tactics for the final against Tottenham Hotspur as his side played with rigidity. He left out Alejandro Garnacho for Mason Mount and played with five defenders on the pitch until the 90th minute despite his side chasing the game.

The 40-year-old arrived in England in November with a burgeoning reputation as one of Europe's finest young tacticians after his exploits at Sporting Club. He was linked with Manchester City and Liverpool before replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has Manchester United in 16th place in the Premier League with 39 points from 37 games. The Red Devils will record their lowest-ever points tally and position in the league. They will also miss out on European football next season and have failed to win a title for the first time in three seasons.

Manchester United fall to defeat in all-English UEL final

Manchester United have tasted defeat in the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, losing 1-0 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. The Red Devils will end the season trophyless while their opponents picked up a first trophy in 17 years.

Both English sides hardly served up a thriller in the Basque region of Spain, with the game ultimately decided in the 42nd minute. A cross from Pape Sarr took a touch off Luke Shaw before taking another touch off Brennan Johnson and beating Andre Onana at his near post.

Manchester United tried but failed to conjure up any response to their fellow Premier League side. The Red Devils have now suffered four successive defeats, all this season, against this Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side.

They had 73% of the ball and attempted 16 shots, six of which were on target, generating just 0.97 xG. Spurs, on the other hand, attempted only three shots and had one on target in a disciplined defensive showing over 90 minutes.

