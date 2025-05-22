"Yes, last season" - Deco confirms European giants made offer to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona

Barcelona director Deco has revealed in an interview that teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was sensationally pursued by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. The Spain international burst onto the scene as a full-fledged superstar in the 2023-24 season, helping Spain win the Euros over the summer.

In an interview with RAC1, Deco confirmed rumours that have been making rounds for the last year, revealing that there was concrete interest in Yamal. He revealed that PSG made their interest known, but Real Madrid refrained despite their interest in the then-16-year-old forward.

"Yes, last season, not this one yet, but what we want is for him to stay. We don't want to listen to offers, PSG asked, but Real Madrid didn't."

Reports stated that PSG made an offer of €250 million to sign the prodigy from Barcelona last summer after identifying his genius. The Spanish giants held firm to their player, refusing to sell the youngster at any cost, and made him one of their most important stars.

Since making his debut under Xavi as a 15-year-old, Lamine Yamal has come a long way and can genuinely lay claim to being the world's best player. Still only 17, he helped his boyhood club win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España this season.

Barcelona are eager to extend the contract of the teenage star, who has scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists across all competitions this season. They will be hopeful of avoiding a repeat of the Neymar drama from eight years ago, when PSG triggered his €222 million release clause.

LaLiga chief responds to Barcelona's interest in star with counter-interest in Lamine Yamal

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has responded to reports of Barcelona being interested in star forward Julian Alvarez this summer. The don hilariously pointed out that he also likes Lamine Yamal when asked about Alvarez's situation in an interview.

“Well, I like Lamine Yamal. We have the same taste."

Hansi Flick's side are in the market for a new striker to succeed Robert Lewandowski, who at 36, is nearing the end of his career. Alvarez has impressed greatly in his debut season in Spain, leading to Barca president Joan Laporta claiming to like him. The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided six assists across all competitions for his club this season.

Barcelona are not expected to make a move for the Argentina international this summer, owing to the finances involved in a potential deal. With the forward having joined Atleti from Manchester City for €95 million last summer, the Spanish side will want to make a profit on his sale.

