"I will come" - Former Barcelona star would love to make 'spectacular' return to Camp Nou to retire

Former Barcelona attacker Pedro has admitted he would return to the La Liga champions to retire but doesn't expect to be handed the opportunity.

Pedro left the Blaugrana in 2015, after spending six years with the Catalan giants' senior side. The Spaniard made 321 appearances, scoring 99 goals and providing 62 assists.

The 36-year-old is currently playing in Serie A with Lazio but his contract expires next year. He's been discussing his future and touched on a potential return to Barcelona.

Pedro would love to retire at Camp Nou and would immediately say yes if Xavi called him regarding a move. But, he isn't considering it as an option (via Diario AS):

"Retiring (at) Barca would be spectacular, but I see it as distant and difficult, it is something I am not even considering. If they tell me and Xavi calls me, before he hangs up and regrets it, I will come."

The veteran forward has managed two goals in 14 games across competitions for Lazio this season. He won 21 major trophies with Barcelona before leaving for Chelsea eight years ago.

Xavi does boast plenty of attacking options in his Barca side at present. The likes of Raphinha, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Joao Felix (loanee) are all options for the Spanish coach.

Thus, Pedro may not get a call from Xavi regarding a return to the Blaugrana. But, he would arrive with vast experience and help the younger generation if he were to return to Camp Nou.

Barcelona reportedly lower their asking price for Arsenal and Chelsea target Raphinha

Raphinha could return to the Premier League.

According to Football Transfers (via CaughtOffside), Barcelona have dropped their valuation of Raphinha to €70 million. The Brazilian winger has been the subject of speculation regarding a return to the Premier League with Arsenal or Chelsea.

Both the Blues and the Gunners tried signing Raphinha before he joined Barca from Leeds United in 2022. It appears that both English clubs are still keeping tabs on his situation.

Raphinha, 26, hasn't set the world alight since joining the Catalan giants. He's started this season with two goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions.

Arsenal were initially put off by Barcelona's initial €100 million price tag but now it's lowered they could be back in the race. Meanwhile, Chelsea are still undergoing a rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino and are expected to further bolster their attack.