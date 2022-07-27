"I will have earned nearly four times the amount I usually make" - Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier's daughter-in-law Alex raking it in as OnlyFans account gains popularity 

Alex Le Tissier, the daughter-in-law of former Premier League star Matt Le Tissier, has enjoyed a blockbuster debut on OnlyFans, getting a whopping 2000 subscribers in three weeks. Courtesy of her subscribers, she is set to earn nearly “four times” her monthly salary at the end of the month.

Alex Le Tissier opened an OnlyFans account to allegedly provide for her four kids less than a month ago. According to Alex, Southampton legend Le Tissier allegedly called her a “bad mum” after learning about her activities on OnlyFans and Babestation (via Daily Star). She was also allegedly asked to drop her surname.

Alex, who is married to Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier’s son, Mitch, however, did not get discouraged and went on to share racy content with paid subscribers. Ecstatic with the money she would be making by the end of the month, Alex told Daily Star:

“I’ve had so many new subscribers and I was getting a sub every minute at one point, it was crazy!”

“I’ve gotten a couple more thousand and it’s been mad. It’s not the end of the month yet so I don’t want to put a number on it and jink it but I will have earned nearly four times the amount I usually make.”

Alex charges £4 per month/user for her Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content on OnlyFans. Going by her subscriber count, she will have made at least £8,000 in her first month on OnlyFans.

Premier League icon Matt Le Tissier is worshipped by Southampton fans

Matt Le Tissier spent his entire professional club career with Southampton, playing 397 matches for the club between the 1986-87 and 2001-02 seasons. The attacking midfielder, known for his excellent ball-playing, clever movement, and commendable shooting, recorded 150 goals and provided 43 assists for the Saints in that stretch.

Le Tissier did not win a trophy at Southampton, but his exemplary loyalty and goalscoring turned him into a Southampton and Premier League legend. Nicknamed “Le God,” the Englishman was the first midfielder to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

He is also widely hailed as one of the best penalty-kick takers of all time. Over the course of his Southampton career, he converted 47 of 48 penalty kicks, attaining an unmatched conversion rate of 97.6%.

