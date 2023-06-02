"I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen" - Erling Haaland opens up on 'biggest dream' after Manchester City move

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has vouched to do everything in his power to fulfill his dream of lifting the treble with the Cityzens.

Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a mere €60 million fee last summer. The Norwegian sharpshooter has since settled down nicely in Manchester, smashing records left, right, and center.

Scoring 36 goals in 35 games, Haaland has won the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season. Additionally, he has emerged as the leading scorer in the Champions League, amassing 12 goals in 10 games.

The 22-year-old is two wins away (FA Cup final and Champions League final) from lifting a historic treble with Manchester City. And speaking to BBC, he has promised to give it his all to make it happen. Haaland said:

“It would be unreal to make this history.”

He continued:

“This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that.

“It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully, dreams do come true.”

The former Dortmund ace added:

“But as well it's not easy - it's two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that.

“They will be motivated, they will be ready and we have to play at our best, because if we play at our best we have a really good chance of achieving exactly that.”

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon (June 3). The following weekend, on June 10, they will cross paths with Inter Milan in the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

If Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions come out on top in both matches, they will become the second English team in history, behind United (1998-99), to win the treble.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane sends warning to City goal machine Erling Haaland

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final, Raphael Varane has revealed how Manchester United plan to neutralize the threat of Erling Haaland. The Frenchman hailed the Norwegian as a top player, adding that severing his connection with Kevin De Bruyne could prove to be key in stopping him.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Metro):

“Haaland is a very good player, we all know that, but the danger from City is everywhere

“As a defender, the connection, especially with De Bruyne – that kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we’ll try to cut that connection.”

The Norway superstar has taken on Varane and Co. twice in the Premier League this season. He was at his best in the first Manchester derby of the season in October, bagging a hat-trick to propel City to a 6-3 victory.

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in January, United defenders kept him under wraps, with the Red Devils knicking a hard-fought 2-1 victory over their neighbors.

