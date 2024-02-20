"I will fight to be back as soon as possible" - Diogo Jota sends message to Liverpool supporters after picking up injury in Brentford win

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has reacted to his recent injury which is expected to keep him out for the foreseeable future.

The Portugal international picked up a knee injury during his side's 4-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend (February 17). Jota's injury comes as a major setback for Jürgen Klopp's team, who are currently plagued with a series of injuries to key players.

The Reds boss also confirmed that Jota is expected to be out injured for a while following the knee injury. He said during a press conference ahead of their Premier League game against Luton at Anfield on February 21:

"We have Diogo with a knee issue, is ruled out. it will obviously take months.”

Jota has now reacted to the news that he is expected to be out for a while due to the knee injury he picked up over the weekend. In a tweet via his official X handle (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Another setback 😣 I will fight to be back as soon as possible" 💪🏻

Jota has been a key performer for Liverpool this season. The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists.

Liverpool manager speaks on his club's current injury woes

The Reds boss has revealed that his club's injury crisis isn't an excuse for them to take their feet off the pedal as they enter into a crucial part of the season.

The Merseyside giants are currently top of the league and are also in the final of the Carabao Cup. However, they have been plagued with injuries in recent weeks that could make or break their season.

The likes of Thiago, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Jota, are all out injured. Meanwhile, Klopp believes that the recent injury crisis shouldn't be a problem for his side. He sida via This Is Anfield:

“I always had to be flexible, always. It’s not a real problem to be honest, as long as you have the players available, you use the boys, you know what they can do."

After Luton, the Merseysiders will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25.