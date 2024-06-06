"I will give everything" - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior explains why he's desperate to win Copa America with Brazil

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wants to win Copa America with Brazil to finally place an international trophy in his glistening trophy cabinet. The Selecao forward heads into the competition as the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Junior, 23, spoke ahead of Copa America, which takes place in the United States from June 20-July 14. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I want to win Copa America. I still don't have a title with Brazil and I hope now is the time. I will give everything."

The Real Madrid attacker has earned 28 caps for Brazil, posting three goals and four assists. He made his international debut in September 2019 and has since appeared at Copa America 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Junior comes off a remarkable 2023-24 campaign with Madrid where he helped them win three trohpies. He netted in Los Blancos' 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final (June 1).

The former Flamengo youngster registered 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions. Carlo Ancelotti's side also picked up the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, Vinicius has struggled to obtain similar trophy success with Selecao. His nation lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final of Copa America 2021. They also crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals after a 5-3 loss to Croatia on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have been talking for weeks amid the French star's Real Madrid move: Reports

Kylian Mbappe will be Vinicius Junior's new teammate.

Vinicius will be joined by Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid next season. The France captain's long-awaited arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu was confirmed on Monday and he'll link up with Los Blancos next month.

Mbappe, 25, has long been on Madrid's radar and they have secured his signature after he left PSG. His contract with the Parisians expired and he's headed for the club he supported during his childhood.

90min reports that Vinicius has been speaking to PSG's all-time top scorer regularly to help build a strong rapport. The Frenchman has been learning what life in the Spanish capital will be like.

Mbappe was in red-hot form last season, registering 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. He helped Luis Enrique's side win the Ligue 1 title, his seventh, before departing.

Vinicius is well known for communicating with potential Real Madrid arrivals upon their moves to the Santiago Bernabeu. He spoke to Jude Bellingham before the English superstar joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer.