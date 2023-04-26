"I will go for other options" - Nemanja Vidic fires warning to Manchester United over move for superstar striker 

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has urged his old club not to go after Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. The former centre-back has advised United to sign a younger striker who will be able to serve the club for a long time.

According to reports, Manchester United are eager to sign a top-drawer striker in the summer transfer window. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (24), Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos (21), and Spurs’ Kane (29) have all been linked with a move to Manchester.

As per The Telegraph, the club have already enquired about Kane, testing the waters ahead of a potential official approach in the summer. Vidic, however, does not believe that the Englishman would be the right acquisition for the club and has advised Erik ten Hag and Co. to go for a younger alternative.

When former centre-back partner Rio Ferdinand asked him if Manchester United should make a move for Kane, Vidic replied on the FIVE YouTube channel:

“I will not buy the striker if I am not sure, 100 per cent. For how much money? How old is he? He is a top striker for the last 10 years and he will score the goals but definitely I will go for other options. Whatever other options, I will go for other options.

“There is a way to have a striker for many years. The club has to think for many years, have to find players who are 23, 24, they are going to stay there for seven years. Especially in the heart of the team.”

Kane will be 30 by the time the 2023-24 season commences in August. Having spent his entire career in the Premier League, Kane has amassed 207 goals and 45 assists in 314 league appearances. The other two candidates on United’s shortlist (Osimhen and Ramos) do not have prior Premier League experience.

Manchester United have already drawn up a contract for Harry Kane

According to The Sun (via Express Sport), Manchester United are prepared to make Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane one of their highest-paid players this summer. It is believed that the Red Devils are prepared to offer Kane a staggering £300,000-a-week contract to lure him away from north London.

Kane is set to enter the final month of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer but extension talks are yet to bear fruit. It has been claimed that England’s record scorer is still open to extending his stay at Tottenham. However, Spurs’ poor run of form (one win in five games) could discourage him from committing his long-term future to the club.

