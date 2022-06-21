"I will go with" - Harry Kane chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly not slowing down anytime soon, with football fans still bent on proving one is greater than the other. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has joined a host of other top footballing figures in choosing between the iconic duo.

During an earlier interview with Amazon Prime Video in February (via PSG Talk), the Englishman was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their primes. Harry Kane didn't hesitate to throw his support behind the former Barcelona talisman, saying: “I’ll go with prime Messi".

Prime Lionel Messi was indeed a huge force to be reckoned with. The Argentine redefined the sport entirely, leaving many in awe as he ran riot with his incredible talent and performances on the pitch.

Lionel Messi had the world under his feet, leading Barcelona to their most successful era under Pep Guardiola, winning a whopping 14 trophies between 2009 and 2012. That includes the historic sextuple he inspired the Blaugrana to during the 2008-09 campaign.

The attacker had another exceptional run between 2014 and 2016. He first led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 before inspiring Luis Enrique's Barcelona to claim an incredible quintuple the following year.

Some of his near-unmatchable feats during the peak of his career include winning four consecutive Ballon d'Or crowns between 2009 and 2012 as well as scoring an unbelievable 91 goals in the 2012 calendar year. The Argentine also won four Champions League crowns and many other trophies during his prime.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo also enjoyed a fabulous spell during that period, scoring goals aplenty for club and country and breaking many records in the process. The two superstars will definitely be remembered for several years for their incredible exploits.

How did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fare last season?

Lionel Messi endured a slow start to life at PSG amid adaptation issues after joining the Parisians from Barcelona last summer. Yet, he still managed to contribute 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and ended up adding the Ligue 1 title to his cabinet.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a slightly better individual outing, bagging 24 goals and three assists upon his return to Manchester United. He, however, failed to claim silverware as the Red Devils missed out on all honors.

