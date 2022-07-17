"I will be like him or better" - Liverpool star makes bold claims about Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate aims to emulate his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. The French international, along with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, plays alongside Van Dijk in central defence.

Konate said that there's something to be learned from each central defender at the club and not just Virgil van Dijk. However, the Dutch international is Konate's main role model at Liverpool, from whom he takes inspiration while playing and training.

Speaking to the club's official website, Konate said:

"For sure, I improved a lot with him. I improved with him because I learn about him; I look how he plays. But not only him, I learn with also Matip and Joe because we play in the same position. Everybody knows Virg is the best defender in the world, and I look a lot at how he plays, how he thinks, before the game he knows a lot of players."

He added:

"I take inspiration from him and a lot of players in the world, but with him, I have the chance to play with him and to train with him. I think it's just the start, and I hope year after year I will learn, learn, learn again. I hope, one day, I will be like him or better one day. I hope!"

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!” Ibrahima Konate on Virgil van Dijk:“I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!” #lfc [lfc] Ibrahima Konate on Virgil van Dijk:“I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!” #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/OpC5TBjFqa

Konate arrived at Liverpool from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last summer. The 23-year-old had a slow start at Merseyside but was eventually given regular game time in cup competitions by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Konate only managed 11 appearances in the Premier League but played a keyrole in other tournaments. The French defender played eight times in the UEFA Champions League, including in the final against Real Madrid. He also played all the games in the Reds' triumphant FA Cup run.

Liverpool have great centre-back options

There is a lot of competition in defence at Liverpool to play alongside Virgil van Dijk. Joel Matip has always remained a reliable option, while Konate has slowly gathered traction. The Reds recently offered a new five-year contract to Joe Gomez in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side do need strengthening in other areas of the pitch like in midfield. However, there is great strength and depth in central defence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far