"I will make a personal decision" - Los Blancos star issues update on his contract situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Nacho Fernandez has claimed that he is yet to decide on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish centre-back could leave as a free agent this summer if he doesn't pen fresh terms. He is a one-club man and has been on Real Madrid's books since 2001.

However, his time in Madrid could be coming to an end. Speaking about his future with Partidazo Cope (h/t Fabrizio Romano), the 33-year-old said:

"Real told me that if I want, I can renew. I haven't decided what I'm going to do yet. I felt very bad at the beginning of the season. I will make a personal decision on my future, it’s about my family too."

Nacho's strength lies in his versatility. He is a solid defender capable of playing anywhere across the pitch.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti handed him just one start in the first 16 La Liga games this campaign. But due to his ability to play down the right-hand side, Nacho has started in all of his team's past six league matches.

Lucas Vazquez and Daniel Carvajal haven't kept fit on a regular basis in recent weeks, which has allowed Nacho to get some regular playing time. He has even captained Los Blancos six times across competitions this season.

Real Madrid could make use of him in a limited role, but it remains to be seen if he will be content with that. It is evident that he wasn't pleased with the lack of regular minutes earlier this campaign.

Ancelotti currently has David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo and Eder Militao as his options at centre-back. Notably, Militao can also double up as a right-back if and when needed.

Liverpool boss praises Nacho Fernandez for role in Real Madrid's win

Liverpool scored two goals within the first 14 minutes of their first-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid on 21 February.

One of the greatest backup defenders of this generation. Always reliable, always dependable…it doesn't matter where you put him in the backline, Nacho Fernández delivers.

Vinicius Junior scored in the 21st minute to make it 2-1. But Madrid were handed a huge blow six minutes later when David Alaba was forced off the field with an injury.

This forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to bring Nacho Fernandez on to play down the left-hand side of his defense. Liverpool did not score again in the game, while Los Merengues found the net a further four times to seal a 5-2 win at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"Nacho came on and played a super game. David Alaba is a top top top player but I thought tonight we saw why Nacho has played however many years at Real Madrid."

