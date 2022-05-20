"I will never forget that game" - Nemanja Matic reveals why he cherishes Manchester United's win over Manchester City in 2019-20 season

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that he will 'never forget' the derby win over rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the 2019/20 season.

The Red Devils famously completed a league double over the Sky Blues that season, including a 2-0 victory at home. Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sunk Pep Guardiola's troops and Matic remembers the match fondly.

The Serbian, who is set to depart United after five years, revealed it was a special occasion for him personally as his son was a mascot on the day. During his farewell interview with the club, he said:

“Yeah, I think that we had a fantastic game against a very good team. I will never forget that game because also my son was a mascot. He was at the pitch with us before the game [laughs]! I was lucky that every time my son was a mascot, or he was in the changing room before the game, I never lost the game. I have all wins!”

Matic was further questioned if he remembers all the games that his son was a mascot for, to which the 33-year-old replied:

“No, every time he comes to the changing room before games. Not every time he was a mascot. But I remember also at Chelsea: every time he was at the training ground the day before a game, we won that game. The players used to say, when we didn’t win for two or three games: let’s bring Filip back to the changing room, to bring positive energy!”

Matic will make his final Manchester United appearance on May 22 during their last league match of the season away to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United midfielder sends a 'thank you' message to fans

Matic sent a farewell message to Manchester United fans, thanking them for their support while insisting that the club will return to its best soon.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic say farewell to the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic say farewell to the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford ❤️ https://t.co/WS0RaJARoz

He said:

“Yeah, I just want to say thank you for the fantastic support. I know that we had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want them to know that us at the training ground, we’re doing our best and United will come back, for sure. It’s going to take some time but United will be back and just keep supporting the team. Stay together.”

Matic has made 189 appearances for Manchester United but hasn't won a trophy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava