"I will never forgot" - Lionel Messi posts heartwarming message as he celebrates New Year in style

Argentina captain Lionel Messi put up a wholesome post on his Instagram as he welcomed the new year.

It has been a year of some lows and incredible highs for the Paris Saint-Germain man. After struggling with the Parisians in his first season at the club, Messi failed to make it onto the 30-men shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

He bounced back, however, and how! He led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists, winning the Golden Ball.

The legendary forward credited all his achievements to his family, his loved ones and his supporters in his Instagram post. He posted a carousel with four pictures of himself with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three kids.

Messi wrote:

"Ends a year I will never forget. The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell."

He added:

"I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me and bank with me, it's amazing to be able to share this path with all of you."

The former Barcelona man concluded by wishing everyone a Happy New Year, as he wrote:

"It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love. I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

Lionel Messi to be back with PSG in first week of January

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently explained that the club decided to give Messi time off until 1 January after his FIFA World Cup triumph. The Argentine ace will be back in training in the coming week, as Galtier said (via GOAL):

"We made the decision to give him until January 1, so he will be back here with us on the second or third to get back into the swing of things after 13 or 14 days off."

Messi could be in contention when PSG face Chateauroux away in the Round of 64 in the French Cup on 6 January.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will be back with PSG on January 3. He will spend the new year in Argentina. Lionel Messi will be back with PSG on January 3. He will spend the new year in Argentina. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/ufgn0wRFgw

