"I will put €100,000 in to kill him!" - Valencia president's threat to wantaway 25-year-old revealed via series of leaked audios

Valencia CF president Anil Murthy's threats to Carlos Soler have been leaked to the media today. Murthy was heard saying he would 'kill' the midfielder in the audio if he left the club for free in January.

Soler is heading towards the end of his contract and has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The midfielder has just over a year left on his deal and is reportedly the top target for the Catalan side as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

As per the audio recordings obtained by Superdeporte [via MARCA], Anil Murthy was not pleased with Soler looking to leave the club. He wants the Spaniard to bring in money as the club has invested in him since his academy days.

The report claims the Valencia president said:

"Carlos [Soler] is clear that he wants to leave and you have to respect it. Carlos has his family, he wants to leave on good terms and he wants his family to be able to go out into the street. He wants his family to be well, but I say to him give me an offer, because if he leaves for free in January I will kill him in the press."

"I will put 100 thousand euros in to kill him. You have to bring in money. You came through the academy and the club has invested in you."

Valencia star on being compared with Spanish greats

Carlos Soler has been compared to David Silva, Juan Mata and Santi Cazorla, but believes he is yet to reach their level.

The Spaniard claims it is all media hype, but he is taking the compliment. He told Sid Lowe of The Guardian:

"You're putting me alongside [Santi] Cazorla or Juan [Mata] and David [Silva]? Nah. Look, it's a compliment. They're players with that 'pause' that maybe the Premier League didn't have. It's all so mad, so physical, that if you can adapt to the intensity and then make the right decision, find the right space, that gives you something. Football is ever more physical but the player that 'arrives', that filters the final pass can adapt well: like Pablo Fornals, say."

A report in AS claims Soler will be joining Barcelona in the summer, for a reported €20 million fee.

