"I will sing every day" - Mikel Arteta responds after Arsenal fans urge manager to make big change with chant against Chelsea 

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on Arsenal fans singing Aaron Ramsdale's name after their 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

The Gunners saw themselves 2-0 down after 48 minutes at Stamford Bridge as David Raya put in another jittery performance. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the lead in the 15th minute from the penalty after William Saliba handled the ball in the area.

Mykhaylo Mudryk then scored in the 48th minute from what appeared to be an attempted cross. Raya seemed to be out of position, which allowed the Blues to double their lead. The Spaniard also made some other errors in the game which went unpunished.

During the game, Arsenal fans chanted the name of Aaron Ramsdale, who was absent from the squad due to the birth of his child. After a string of nervy performances from Raya, it appears a section of Gunners fans hope to see Ramsdale back in goal.

When asked what he thought of the chants, Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via Metro):

"Great. I love him, I will sing every day for him. We sang a lot for him yesterday because he was a father which is the most beautiful thing to do. I’m so happy he has this charisma and personality and is someone who is very loved around the team."

Ramsdale had been Arsenal's No. 1 since arriving from Sheffield United in 2021 and started the first four games this season as well. However, Raya has taken over from the Englishman since arriving on loan from Brentford in the summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeepers struggle as London derby ends in a draw

It was a game of poor decisions and executions from goalkeepers from both sides at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Arsenal shared a point on Saturday.

After Raya's poor positioning allowed the Blues to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute, it appeared Chelsea would be able to hold on to their lead. However, it wasn't to be as Robert Sanchez's error brought the Gunners back into the game.

The Spaniard, who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, passed the ball straight to Declan Rice, who finished brilliantly in the 77th minute. Leandro Trossard then capitalised on a Bukayo Saka cross in the 84th minute to restore parity.

With the draw, Arsenal remained unbeaten in the league and are second, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Chelsea, meanwhile, moved into 10th.