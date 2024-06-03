“I will sit in the stands” - Manchester United star’s brother claims Casemiro opted to sit out FA Cup final 

Sofyan Amrabat's brother Nordin has claimed Casemiro missed Manchester United's FA Cup final win against Manchester City after discovering he was dropped. The Brazilian midfielder played no part in the Red Devils' 2-1 win at Wembley.

Casemiro was initially named on the bench by Erik ten Hag heading into the final. The former Real Madrid superstar withdrew from the matchday squad due to an apparent late injury issue.

Sofyan Amrabat started instead of Casemiro as Manchester United's holding midfielder. The Moroccan impressed alongside Kobbie Mainoo as Ten Hag's men won the FA Cup.

Nordin Amrabat has suggested the 32-year-old was fully fit and decided to sit out the final because he wasn't starting. He said (via TheEuropeanLad on X):

"Casemiro was not injured in the FA Cup final. He found out that he wouldn't start, so he thought to himself, okay I will sit in the stands then. He was fit to play."

Casemiro endured a difficult sophomore season at Manchester United with a mix of injury issues and a lack of form. He played seven games in defense and was heavily criticized for lacking the pace of Premier League football.

The 75-cap Brazil international's future at Old Trafford is doubtful amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Reports claim Cristiano Ronaldo called his former teammate to persuade him to join Al-Nassr.

Casemiro has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He joined the Premier League giants from Madrid in August 2022 for a reported £70 million.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Casemiro's future at Manchester United

Casemiro looks to be headed for the Old Trafford exit door.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Casemiro is expected to leave Manchester United this summer. The Italian journalist claims the Red Devils are trying to decide on a price tag for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner:

"My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon."

Casemiro majorly impressed during his debut season at Old Trafford and was key for Ten Hag. He appeared 51 times across competitions, posting seven goals and six assists.

Many felt the Brazilian was the defensive midfielder United were crying out for in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Ten Hag described him as 'the cement between the stones'.

Casemiro struggled last season though, appearing 32 times across competitions. He managed five goals and three assists but his defensive abilities were scrutinized throughout.